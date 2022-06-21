The Thalians will Honor DR PHIL & ROBIN MCGRAW for the Winter Gala this December 2022 @ THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM
It is most appropriate Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw will be our 2022 Mr. & Ms. Wonderful Honorees at the Thalians Winter Gala as they are the foremost renowned advocates for mental health”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 60 years the Thalians have raised over $60 million for mental health charities. The chair for the Winter Gala for 2022, Frank Sheftel announced today that this years Mr. and Ms. Wonderful Honorees will be none other than Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw. The gala will be held at the Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor building in Hollywood California on December 3, 2022.
— Frank Sheftel- Winter Gala Chair, Thalians
Sheftel said, “ It is most appropriate Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw will be our 2022 Mr. and Ms. Wonderful Honorees at the Thalians Winter Gala as they are the foremost internationally renowned advocates for mental health”
Since 2011, the Thalians main focus has been the well-being of America’s wounded heroes at UCLA’s Operation Mend. Established to treat US military men and women severely wounded in service, the Thalians made a pledge to support mental health programs for Operation Mend patients and their families.
Dr. Phil and Robin will join a long list of Thalian honorees over the past 65 years that have included Clint Eastwood, Whoopi Goldberg, Smokey
Robinson, Sally Field, Mickey Rooney, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Liza Minnelli, Sir Roger Moore and many, many others.
The Thalians have been raising money for the treatment of mental health for over 65 years. Originally with Cedar Sinai and most recently with UCLA‘s Operation Mend. We are dedicated to helping bring awareness of mental health out of the shadows and into the light of healing. We are proud to honor the McGraw’s for their contribution and dedication to helping others.
Since the 1950s Debbie Reynolds and Ruta Lee have been spearheading the Thalians, raising awareness and money supported by the biggest names in show business from TV, film, and music.
ABOUT THE THALIANS
1955
A group of talented young stars were tired of hearing about how irresponsible actors and entertainers were. The image was that young Hollywood stars just partied and partied and then married and divorced. They got together to change that image. They had their first meeting at Jane Mansfield’s Pink Palace in Beverly Hills on Mother’s Day May 1955. They decided to devote their energy and money to children with mental health problems, they called them selves “The Thalians” after the goddess of comedy, Thalia.
1966
Walt Disney very graciously designs our Mr. and Ms. Wonderful Award with the “Goofy”, incorporating the masks of comedy and tragedy and a caduceus, the medical symbol. It was a wonderful, unique and fun award that we have never even thought of changing it. Why change a winner?
2022
65 years later this organization is as strong and vibrant as ever. Ruta Lee said “The Thalians are currently devoted to Operation Mend, helping our brave military men and women heal the wounds of war, not only in body, but mind and spirit”
ABOUT DR PHIL & ROBIN MCGRAW-
Dr. Phil McGraw one of the most well-known and trusted mental health professionals in the world, is the host of daytime TVs top rated program “Dr. Phil“ now in it’s 20th season, this trailblazing, award-winning platform continues to provide the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television. Dr. McGrath’s unique ability to take complicated and technical information and make it accessible and understandable to the general public has distinguished him both among viewers and within his profession. He’s penned nine New York Times bestseller’s and host two top rated Podcasts, “Phil in the Blanks” and “Mystery and Murder Analysis by Dr. Phil”.
Robin McGraw, philanthropist, television personality and two-time number one New York Times best-selling author, is committed in her mission to inspire women to live their best lives. Her charitable foundation, When Georgia Smiled the Robin McGraw and Dr. Phil Foundation, offers real change by creating and advancing programs that help women and children especially those affected by domestic violence, lead healthy, safe and joy filled lives. She is the host of her own insightful podcast “I’ve Got a Secret”.
