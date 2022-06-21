The Thalians will Honor DR PHIL & ROBIN MCGRAW for the Winter Gala this December 2022 @ THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM

It is most appropriate Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw will be our 2022 Mr. & Ms. Wonderful Honorees at the Thalians Winter Gala as they are the foremost renowned advocates for mental health” — Frank Sheftel- Winter Gala Chair, Thalians