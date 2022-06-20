House Resolution 203 Printer's Number 3107
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - A Concurrent Resolution recognizing June 19, 2022, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.
There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,763 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - A Concurrent Resolution recognizing June 19, 2022, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.