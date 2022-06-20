House Bill 1780 Printer's Number 3274

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending the act of July 6, 1989 (P.L.169, No.32), known as the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, in general provisions, further providing for definitions and for advisory committee; and, in financial provisions, further providing for Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board, for powers and duties of Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board, for Underground Storage Tank Environmental Cleanup Program and for Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program.