House Bill 223 Printer's Number 2842

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act providing for the creation of keystone opportunity dairy zones to facilitate the economic development of Pennsylvania's dairy industry; authorizing expenditures; providing tax exemptions, tax deductions, tax abatements and tax credits; creating additional obligations of the Commonwealth and local governmental units; and prescribing powers and duties of certain State and local departments, agencies and officials.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.