Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows students receive funds for post-secondary needs study

CANADA, June 20 - Marc Dalton, MP for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows –

“Students are our future, and with this needs assessment, we’re investing in their future as well. A good education is a helping hand into a world of job success and post-secondary advancement. It shows a person their true potential.”

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“It is so great to see this project coming to life. As a former school-board trustee, I know the value of post-secondary education being accessible to people within our communities here in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and across the province. This needs assessment will help assess training and education opportunities locally to provide a smooth transition into the workforce.”

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“Education and skills training can be a ticket to a good-paying job, and our government wants to make sure that as many people as possible have access to that. This funding will help determine how we can give prospective post-secondary students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows the best opportunities to learn new skills and secure good jobs.”

Chief Grace George, Katzie First Nation –

“When we work together, we all benefit. Our young people must have access to the post-secondary or skills training opportunities they’ll need to succeed – and this needs assessment is a good first step as we identify what our communities need going forward.”

Mike Morden, mayor, Maple Ridge –

“There’s tremendous value in education, and I am pleased the assessment is moving ahead. Investment in learning furthers our city’s long-term goals of building a complete community, where everyone can live, work, play and get more education opportunities close home.”

Bill Dingwall, mayor, Pitt Meadows –

“As Pitt Meadows continues to grow, it is vitally important to consider the future of our youth and how to best facilitate their success. This needs assessment will give us a clear understanding of future needs and opportunities for post-secondary training closer to home, whether it be in the trades, professional training or academia.”

Korleen Carreras, chairperson, School District 42 –

“Students in our district are not only graduating at higher rates, they are doing it with distinction. At the same time, the rate of immediate transition to post-secondary for our students continues to fall short of the provincial average. We’ve heard from the students that the lack of access to post-secondary options in our growing communities is a real barrier for continuing their education. We welcome this important announcement and look forward to participating in the study and hearing the results.”