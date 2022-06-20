Tahsis road work to improve safety, reliability

CANADA, June 20 - Rehabilitation and chip-sealing will be undertaken this summer on approximately 12.5 kilometres of the Head Bay Forest Service Road from the Village of Tahsis to improve its condition and reliability.

In addition to the resurfacing, work will include replacing 11 culverts, as well as ditch work and paving on bridge approaches. Mainroad Mid-Island will perform the work on culverts, ditches and bridge approaches. A tender for the chip-sealing will be released in the coming weeks, and work will begin once a contract is awarded.

The main portion of the project is expected to begin this summer and be complete by fall 2022.

Head Bay Forest Service Road connects Tahsis to Gold River and is the village’s only outside road connection. While forest service roads fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Forests, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure maintains this road to ensure Tahsis residents continue to have reliable and safe road access outside their community.

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic during the construction period.

For up-to-date road information, check: www.DriveBC.ca or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.