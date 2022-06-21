Sugar SkinnTM launches Barnstable OrganicsTM
Sugar SkinnTM expands natural skincare brand and launches Barnstable OrganicsTMNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar SkinnTM is proud to launch equestrian grooming products through their new line, Barnstable OrganicsTM. The line of products is tailored specifically for horses while maintaining the same small-batch standards that Sugar Skinn customers value. The three products are all natural, vegan, and highly effective in the treatment of common equestrian grooming concerns. All Barnstable Organics’ products have been carefully selected to abide by the banned substance list for USEF and FEI.
Shoo Fly Shoo Insect and Bug Repellant is formulated to keep the bugs away while being safe for both horses and humans alike. The formula is made with essential oils and is free of toxins and chemicals.
Mane and Tail Detangler is a water and alcohol free formula that gently creates more manageable hair. The product minimizes grooming damage by creating friction free slip and is made with just six organic ingredients.
Healthy Hoof Nourishing Oil is not only nourishing and gentle on the hoofs, but will keep them looking shiny and new. The dauber-tip applicator ensures your dirty hoof oil brush doesn't contaminate the rest of the bottle, making application easy and more hygienic.
15% of proceeds from the Barnstable Organics line will benefit the Greenwich Riding Trails, an organization that works to preserve, protect and promote open space, historic trails and the tradition of horseback riding for the community and future generations. “This is just another step in our commitment to giving back. Our Pawsome Paw Balm has been benefiting animal rescue organizations and now the line of Barnstable Organics products is expanding the philanthropic endeavors of the company.” says Founder, Elizabeth Menegon.
All products are available on the website.
