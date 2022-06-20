Submit Release
Lagana Bill to Expand School Mental Health Services Advances

Trenton –In continuation of the ongoing initiative to improve mental health services within public schools, the Senate Education Committee today released legislation sponsored by Senator Joseph Lagana that would expand access to school counseling services.

The bill, S-2692, would require school districts, charter schools, or renaissance school projects that offer in-person school psychologist services to students in grades kindergarten through 12 to allow students to attend counseling sessions through both in-person and virtual or remote means.

“School psychologists play a vital role in creating a safe, healthy environment for our students to thrive and succeed through their wide range of emotional and academic services,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic). “This bill would ensure that every student, regardless of circumstance, would have access to their essential counseling sessions. By providing our students with a virtual option, we will be taking advantage of all the tools available to serve our students’ mental health.”

The bill was released by committee by a vote of 5-0.

