The launch of a unique, brand new, stand alone, Shopify Store
A niche store devoted to THE most popular cats and dogsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argosresellstore.com was conceived of in the year 2020, begun in NYC and became a finished concept on the Shopify site, June 3rd of 2022.
Prominently featured on this self-designed store are forty-one products, all of which are animal focused.
These are print on demand t-shirts, manufactured by Printful and specifically made from 100% organic cotton. They're available in a variety of already set colors and ranging in sizes from small to extra large.
On every single t-shirt front, are photos featuring only five of the most popular cat breeds in the United States. The same applies to the five most popular dog breeds.
This is a singular, unique store; it's not just about the selling of t-shirts, but encompasses the whole pet owning experience.
Three days a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, people can gather on the store site and chat about their cats and dogs for up to thirty minutes at a time with the site co-founder.
An upcoming, thirty minute podcast with spotlighted veterinarians, breeders and pet influencers being interviewed is the planning stages.
As well as a thrice-weekly YouTube channel on all cat and dog related matters.
One can find out more about the store and co-founder by logging on to Argosresellstore.com.
