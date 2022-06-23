Submit Release
The launch of a unique, brand new, stand alone, Shopify Store

A niche store devoted to THE most popular cats and dogs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argosresellstore.com was conceived of in the year 2020, begun in NYC and became a finished concept on the Shopify site, June 3rd of 2022.

Prominently featured on this self-designed store are forty-one products, all of which are animal focused.

These are print on demand t-shirts, manufactured by Printful and specifically made from 100% organic cotton. They're available in a variety of already set colors and ranging in sizes from small to extra large.

On every single t-shirt front, are photos featuring only five of the most popular cat breeds in the United States. The same applies to the five most popular dog breeds.

This is a singular, unique store; it's not just about the selling of t-shirts, but encompasses the whole pet owning experience.

Three days a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, people can gather on the store site and chat about their cats and dogs for up to thirty minutes at a time with the site co-founder.

An upcoming, thirty minute podcast with spotlighted veterinarians, breeders and pet influencers being interviewed is the planning stages.

As well as a thrice-weekly YouTube channel on all cat and dog related matters.

One can find out more about the store and co-founder by logging on to Argosresellstore.com.

Solon Karalesis
Argosresellstore
+1 917-257-7323
Argosresellretailer@gmail.com
