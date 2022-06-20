Meenta Supports St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships
Event is First International Competition for Para Powerlifting Hosted in the U.S.UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fastest growing Paralympic sport is coming to St. Louis! Meenta has signed on as a proud supporter of the St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships on the campus of Logan University in Chesterfield on July 8-11, 2022. This will be the first time an international competition for the sport of Para powerlifting is hosted in the United States. The competition is open to athletes from all over the world and will include 20 individual medal events and one mixed team event.
Meenta is pleased to join this year's championships providing safe testing options for those traveling to Saint Louis. In the last year, Meenta has supported thousands of athletes and coaches in their travels abroad.
Now practiced in nearly 100 countries from all continents, Para powerlifting represents the ultimate test of upper body strength in which athletes compete in the bench press discipline. Competitors must lower the bar to their chest, hold it motionless on the chest and then press it upwards to arms-length with locked elbows. Athletes are given three attempts, and the athlete who lifts the heaviest weight is declared the winner. The sport is open to male and female athletes with one or more of eight eligible physical impairments.
WHAT: St. Louis 2022 World Para Powerlifting Parapan American Open Championships
WHEN: July 8-11, 2022
WHERE: The William D. Purser, DC Center at Logan University | 1851 Schoettler Rd. | Chesterfield, MO 63017
DETAILS: Athletes from around the world will compete in 10 weight categories. The event is free and open to the public.
About Meenta
Meenta believes everyone should have ACCESS to any test available in the world. We are changing the way the world accesses science & medicine and believe in changing how diagnoses are made. Results are secure and only shared with you. Privacy is prime at Meenta. Meenta has created a marketplace of multiple lab tests to empower everyone in caring for their health and lifestyle. We believe you should get to choose the tests that are the right ones for you, your training and your family!
About USA Para Powerlifting
As a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) since 2018, Logan
University serves as the High Performance Management Organization (HPMO) for the sport of Para
powerlifting in the United States. Logan’s Paralympic Operations Department manages all aspects of the sport, from serving as a site for competitions and coaching summits to being a resource to USA Para Powerlifting (USAPP) athletes and their coaches. Members of USAPP have access to an array of Logan’s health care experts for chiropractic care, nutrition and biometric analysis, and sports rehabilitation, among other services. USAPP and Logan University are committed to creating the highest quality opportunities and programs to ensure the identification and development of the best talent for the sport across the U.S.
About World Para Powerlifting
World Para Powerlifting (WPPO), under the governance of the International Paralympic Committee, acts as the international federation for the sport and is based in Bonn, Germany. For further information about World Para Powerlifting, please contact Rafael Maranhao, world Para sports media senior manager at rafael.maranhao@paralympic.org. Alternatively, please visit www.worldparapowerlifting.org and follow World Para Powerlifting on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Logan University
Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu and follow Logan University on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Dan Miller
Meenta
dan@meenta.io