Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Philadelphia County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Sean Williamson, who died in the line of duty on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, June 24, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Williamson’s funeral.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Philadelphia Firefighter
