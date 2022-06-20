Submit Release
Bill Requiring Schools to Submit Critical Incident Mapping Data Advances

Trenton – Legislation that would add one more layer of school security by requiring each board of education of a school district, board of trustees of a charter school or renaissance school project, or a chief school administrator of a nonpublic school to submit critical incident mapping data of schools and school grounds to local law enforcement authorities advanced out of the Senate Education Committee.

As defined by the bill, S-2426, sponsored by Senator Joe Lagana, the “critical incident mapping data” would mean information provided in electronic or digital form to assist local first responders in an emergency including, but not limited to: aerial images of schools; floor plans, including room and suite numbers; building access points; locations of hazardous materials and utility shut-offs; and any other relevant location information.

“Given the rise in school shootings around the country, it is paramount that, in addition to having among the strongest gun safety laws in the nation and bolstering mental health services, we also do all we can to protect our students through providing law enforcement and first responders with every available tool that could help them save lives,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic). “Access to critical incident mapping data, including digital floor plan mapping, will better prepare local law enforcement and first responders in the case of any emergency situation.”

Under current law, each board of education or chief school administrator of a nonpublic school is required to provide law enforcement authorities a copy of the current blueprints and maps for all schools and school grounds within the school district or nonpublic school. The bill would amend the law to require districts to provide law enforcement critical incident mapping data, rather than blueprints and maps.

The bill was released from the Senate Education Committee by a vote of 4-0.

