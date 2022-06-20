Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,715 in the last 365 days.

NVIDIA Capital Connect Approves AI Exosphere For Satellite Writer Pitch

AI Exosphere NVIDIA Inception

AI Exosphere NVIDIA Inception

AI Exosphere Logo

AI Exosphere Logo

Satellite Writer Mobile App For iOS And Android

Satellite Writer Mobile App For iOS And Android

AI Exosphere applied for NVIDIA Capital Connect for Satellite Writer and was approved. New marketing frameworks, coding and educational skills released.

I believe we have a disruptive offer, the best technology, and I am proud of the work we have done.”
— -said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing interest in Satellite Writer and a successful private beta, the company applied for NVIDIA Capital Connect and was recently approved.

Over the past 14 months, the founders Sal Peer and Alex Athey find themselves at angels' and VCs' doorsteps.

"It's been a long journey, but the time has come to allow all people to link to Satellite Writer." - says Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.

Over the past few months, the company has focused on elevating user experience by adding a mobile application for iOS and Android. The company also added many new skills (use cases), including marketing frameworks, AIDA/PAS posts and emails, coding, and educational code explanations.

"I believe we have a disruptive offer, the best technology, and I am proud of the work we have done." -said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.

No one knows, but it is rumored that the startup will launch Satellite Writer soon.

About AI Exosphere
AI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday joe through an artificial intelligence assistant named HailyAI.

Our mission with HailyAI is to increase the online marketplace's inclusion, accessibility, and scalability. Being in the technology and online space for over two decades, we are uniquely qualified to understand the needs of entrepreneurs, creators, business owners, and enterprise-level clients.

About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer uses recent breakthrough NLP developments via the HailyAI content model, which helps creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies produce quality original content affordably and in seconds. In addition, the team is focused on helping users defeat writer's block, cost constraints, difficulty finding niche experts, etc.

Sal Peer
AI Exosphere LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Learn about Satellite Writer.

You just read:

NVIDIA Capital Connect Approves AI Exosphere For Satellite Writer Pitch

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.