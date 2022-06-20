NVIDIA Capital Connect Approves AI Exosphere For Satellite Writer Pitch
AI Exosphere applied for NVIDIA Capital Connect for Satellite Writer and was approved. New marketing frameworks, coding and educational skills released.
I believe we have a disruptive offer, the best technology, and I am proud of the work we have done.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing interest in Satellite Writer and a successful private beta, the company applied for NVIDIA Capital Connect and was recently approved.
— -said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
Over the past 14 months, the founders Sal Peer and Alex Athey find themselves at angels' and VCs' doorsteps.
"It's been a long journey, but the time has come to allow all people to link to Satellite Writer." - says Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.
Over the past few months, the company has focused on elevating user experience by adding a mobile application for iOS and Android. The company also added many new skills (use cases), including marketing frameworks, AIDA/PAS posts and emails, coding, and educational code explanations.
No one knows, but it is rumored that the startup will launch Satellite Writer soon.
About AI Exosphere
AI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday joe through an artificial intelligence assistant named HailyAI.
Our mission with HailyAI is to increase the online marketplace's inclusion, accessibility, and scalability. Being in the technology and online space for over two decades, we are uniquely qualified to understand the needs of entrepreneurs, creators, business owners, and enterprise-level clients.
About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer uses recent breakthrough NLP developments via the HailyAI content model, which helps creators, entrepreneurs, and agencies produce quality original content affordably and in seconds. In addition, the team is focused on helping users defeat writer's block, cost constraints, difficulty finding niche experts, etc.
