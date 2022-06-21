Aviation Week Network and the IAC Announce FedEx Founder, Frederick W. Smith, to Receive 2022 L. Welch Pogue Award
Awards Ceremony Takes Place in SeptemberWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network and the International Aviation Club of Washington D.C. (IAC) today announce that Frederick W. Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx Corporation, is the recipient of the 2022 L. Welch Pogue Award for Lifetime Achievement in Aviation.
The L. Welch Pogue Award was first presented in 1994 to L. Welch Pogue, former chairman of the Civil Aviation Board and a U.S. delegate at the Chicago Convention, which created the legal blueprint for post-WWII expansion of commercial aviation. The award is presented annually to leaders who have made significant and lasting contributions to the global air transport industry and who are considered visionaries in modern aviation.
Smith is considered one of the world’s most influential and entrepreneurial businessmen. By creating FedEx and the blueprint for the global air transport industry, he changed the world.
Born in Marks, Mississippi, Smith conducted his original analyses about the logistic needs of a highly automated future society during his tenure as an undergraduate at Yale University. After four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam, he launched the original air-ground Federal Express network, which began operations in 1973 to serve the rapidly growing high-tech, high-value-added sectors of the economy Smith had predicted. The company has since grown into a global enterprise that serves more than 220 countries and territories.
IAC President Naveen Rao said, “Few companies and entrepreneurs have made the indelible mark that FedEx and Fred Smith have left on industries, entire economies, and the way that people live and work around the world. Since that night in April 1973 when Fred Smith and the FedEx team began operations by delivering 186 packages using 14 planes, the world has never been the same. Their innovations and ingenuity led to an entirely new aviation express industry which has enabled entirely new forms of commerce, opportunity, and improved the lives of many. The achievements of FedEx and Fred Smith in aviation and more broadly are both tremendous and ongoing.”
FedEx founder and Executive Chairman Frederick W. Smith said, “I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of our global FedEx team. They’re the ones who truly earned this recognition. Every day, the FedEx team and our fleet of nearly 700 aircraft link the world together across more than 220 countries and territories, connecting people with possibilities across the globe — a mission they’ve carried out in exemplary fashion particularly amid the last two and a half years. Our pride and appreciation for the work of our FedEx team members is without limit.”
The 2022 L Welch Pogue Award will be presented to Smith at a gala dinner at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C, on September 14, 2022. Details on sponsorships and table purchases can be found here http://www.iacwashington.org
