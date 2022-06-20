The Connecticut State Department of Education Encourages Students to Join the 2022 Commissioner's Summer Math Challenge​ ​ The Connecticut State Department of Education Encourages Students to Join the 2022 Commissioner's Summer Math Challenge​ ​ 6/13/2…

Press Releases

The Connecticut State Department of Education Encourages Students to Join the 2022 Commissioner's Summer Math Challenge​ ​

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today launched the 2022 Commissioner’s Summer Math Challenge: “Mathematics: Building the Foundation for Success,” offering three ways for students to participate.

MetaMetrics offers a FREE math skills maintenance program based on grade-level standards is designed to prevent summer learning loss. The program is targeted to students who have just completed grades 1 through 8, reinforcing math skills learned during the previous school year. Also for students in grades K – 8 is the Summer Math Passport , providing students with tasks related to summer activities, such as visiting the beach and hiking. By applying math beyond the classroom, students keep math skills sharp all summer long. The Summer Math Passport is offered in partnership with the Connecticut Council of Leaders of Mathematics (CCLM). High School students are encouraged to practice their math skills using the Official SAT Practice from College Board and Khan Academy . Students can link their College Board accounts to determine their skill level or use the diagnostic quizzes provided to get personalized practice recommendations.

All information and printable materials (e.g., math log, registration information, and information for parents and students) for the Commissioner’s Summer Math Challenge can be found here.

Please contact Jennifer Michalek at 860-713-6557 or jennifer.michalek@ct.gov if you have any questions about the Commissioner’s Summer Math Challenge.

