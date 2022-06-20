Superchief Gallery NFT Schedule of Events June 20-26 Alongside Nft.Nyc 2022
Partners Include Rug Radio, Timepieces, Totem, Obscura, Vault by CNN + The Ukrainian Government, Ninfa, Hope For Haiti, The Giving Block, Snowcrash & MoreNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past decade, Superchief Gallery has been committed to supporting underground artists and elevating them to the global stage. Founded in 2012 by Edward Zipco & Bill Dunleavy, Superchief has emerged as an essential vehicle for the art & culture needs of some of the biggest names within the Web3 ecosystem while maintaining their commitment to the fringe art community.
Around NFT.NYC Superchief Gallery NFT will present a substantial amount of artwork at its finest. Thanks to their display partner WHIM, Superchief Gallery NFT has been able to show NFT collectors and community what it feels like to actually “live with digital artwork” as the artist intended.
Experience the wonders of unique and cutting edge NFT art at Superchief Gallery now through June 26 at their NoMad gallery located at 56 E 11th St in Manhattan with a multitude of events in conjunction with top and emerging players in the space:
MONDAY, JUNE 20
10am Foto Gallery by Rug Radio, Presented by TIMEPieces
Superchief Gallery will be open to EVERYONE (no need to be a Rug Radio holder), so that you can take a break from the NFT NYC craziness and come enjoy some artwork made by Rug Radio holders.
7:30pm Ninfa x Superchief
This pop-up exhibition will be composed by different elements characterizing ninfa.io artworks including, but not limited to, 3D art, digital fashion, future avatars, digital design, and futuristic landscapes and metaverse objects.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
10am Rug Radio art gallery
Superchief Gallery will be open to EVERYONE (no need to be a Rug Radio holder), so that you can take a break from the NFT NYC craziness and come enjoy some artwork made by Rug Radio holders.
8pm Totem introduces Sikuverse
Siku is here to leave a legacy that replaces cultural waste with refinement. They’re done with the remakes, sequels, and regurgitated tropes. Siku’s is a world of artistic excellence, original storytelling, and fresh perspectives. They’re shaping a future where we don’t consume stories… we live them. Their collection of 3,333 high-quality avatars are the entryway to their anthology series, XR game, stylized collectibles, and innovative collaborations with thought leaders. Be one of the first 111 guests to receive a signed limited-edition print.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
10am Rug Radio art gallery
7:30pm NFTs For Impact, Presented by The Giving Block, Civic + Snowcrash
A lively and inspiring evening where you can meet the artists behind Hope for Haiti's upcoming drop, focused on NFTs for Impact. Chat, sip, mingle, and come together to support a good cause during NFT.NYC.
10pm ‘Cyberpunk Vol. 4’ Satellite Event Offsite @ VR World
Over 30 cyberpunk NFT artists, immersive art party, VR experiences + music from our dark future.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
1pm Obscura Showcase
The Obscura team and commissioned artists would love to share their insights across Season 1 and talk about the future of photography and Obscura going into their second season and beyond.
5pm War Notes: NFT Exhibition by Cheney Orr, Sponsored by Vault by CNN + the Ukrainian Government
A physical gallery pop-up exhibition to premiere the full scope of work Cheney Orr produced while in Ukraine. “War Notes” chronicles Orr’s travels over six weeks across Ukraine collecting a total of 53 portraits and interviews.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
1pm Elysium Shell: Invade Reality NYC
6pm Artist x AI, co-curated by Claire Silver
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
1pm Cyberpunk Showcase
Find links to RSVP to all events at this site.
Since Friday, June 17, Superchief Gallery has already been hosting events kicking off with their 10-year anniversary Mega Group Show where they displayed many NFT pieces included from their Los Angeles location Mega Group Show earlier this month alongside some of their favorites from the last year. Over the weekend (June 18 & 19), Superchief Gallery supported NFT Asia’s “A Screen Of One’s Own” show. Curated by Clara Peh, with support from NFT Asia’s core team, the show spotlighted talented artists working with a wide range of NFT artistic mediums and styles from all across Asia and beyond. There was also a solo exhibition from VHILS where he revealed pieces from the digital body of work he has been developing over the last few years, including his “Rust Belt” series and “Layers,” his most recent large-scale project of generative NFTs.
ABOUT SUPERCHIEF
As a part of the international underground art community, Edward Zipco & Bill Dunleavy founded Superchief Gallery in 2012. On March 25th, 2021, Superchief Gallery NFT opened its doors in New York City, establishing itself as the World's First Physical / IRL NFT Gallery. Since opening, Superchief Gallery NFT has proudly worked with Christie’s Auction House on their first ever CryptoPunk Auction, produced the first ever IRL NFT events for Opensea, MakersPlace, Foundation, UNICEF, The United Nations, The Ukrainian Government, NFT.NYC, NFT|LA and many more.
