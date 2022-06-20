ADOT completes pavement improvements along Milton Road in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed pavement improvements along Milton Road, also known as SR 89A, in Flagstaff, creating a smoother ride for drivers.

Most of the work took place at night as crews milled down the worn pavement and laid new pavement down. Crews also made sidewalk repairs and improved curb ramps along Milton from Forest Meadows Street to Phoenix Avenue.

Crews still have some sidewalk improvements left to do over the next couple of weeks. Crews will also return later this summer to complete final striping on the road.

The completion of this project adds to other work completed in the Flagstaff area, including the new Rio de Flag bridge and Fourth Street bridge.

