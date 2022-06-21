Inventor Gets Patent Approval On Ergonomic Broom
Inventor's revolutionary broom helps clean up life's messes.COLONIA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Saluccio is an established inventor in a multitude of market spaces. It does not take much for Ray to invent and create. Having had a bad experience after hurting his back as a result of using a traditional broom and dust pan, Mr. Saluccio thought there must be a better way. As he was sitting in his local chiropractor’s office, it hit him. What if there was a way to retrieve the dust pan without the need to bend down? On top of reducing the potential risk of injury for healthy, physically fit people, this will broaden the market by making it more accessible to people with disabilities or existing injuries.
It wasn’t an instant success or an easy road by any means. Though, after numerous designs and prototypes, he found a way! Not only did he make the dust pan easier to retrieve by eliminating the need to bend down, he also tackled other areas of the traditional broom and dustpan model that needed improvement. Saluccio designed unique dual-headed bristles with the versatility to sweep up both wet and dry messes. The dustpan offers 360 degrees of never-before-seen maneuverability and features a no gap ramp allowing the mess to be swept up with one swift motion. The cleaning teeth on the dustpan allows the user a more hygienic way to clean the bristles of the broom head (versus the traditional by hand method) all without ever bending over. This game-changing product became known as the One Step Broom. It is all in the name, as it eliminates many steps that currently make the standard broom and dust pan ineffective and outdated. After sweeping the dust pan comes up to the user: simply step, hook, lift and empty.
Mr. Saluccio received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his innovative dustpan design. Everything is now put in motion and mass production to fulfill the demand is underway. Mr. Saluccio vows this will be one of many unique products to solve problems and aid in life’s everyday messes. Look out for the One Step Broom on the shelves of major retailers nation-wide. For updates and product information please visit www.OneStepBroom.com and be prepared to get swept away!
