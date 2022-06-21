Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,247 in the last 365 days.

Inventor Gets Patent Approval On Ergonomic Broom

The One Step Broom offers a simple way to sweep. There is no bending, simply step, hook, lift, and empty.

One Step Broom- Step, Hook, Lift, and Empty

Inventor's revolutionary broom helps clean up life's messes.

COLONIA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Saluccio is an established inventor in a multitude of market spaces. It does not take much for Ray to invent and create. Having had a bad experience after hurting his back as a result of using a traditional broom and dust pan, Mr. Saluccio thought there must be a better way. As he was sitting in his local chiropractor’s office, it hit him. What if there was a way to retrieve the dust pan without the need to bend down? On top of reducing the potential risk of injury for healthy, physically fit people, this will broaden the market by making it more accessible to people with disabilities or existing injuries.

It wasn’t an instant success or an easy road by any means. Though, after numerous designs and prototypes, he found a way! Not only did he make the dust pan easier to retrieve by eliminating the need to bend down, he also tackled other areas of the traditional broom and dustpan model that needed improvement. Saluccio designed unique dual-headed bristles with the versatility to sweep up both wet and dry messes. The dustpan offers 360 degrees of never-before-seen maneuverability and features a no gap ramp allowing the mess to be swept up with one swift motion. The cleaning teeth on the dustpan allows the user a more hygienic way to clean the bristles of the broom head (versus the traditional by hand method) all without ever bending over. This game-changing product became known as the One Step Broom. It is all in the name, as it eliminates many steps that currently make the standard broom and dust pan ineffective and outdated. After sweeping the dust pan comes up to the user: simply step, hook, lift and empty.

Mr. Saluccio received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his innovative dustpan design. Everything is now put in motion and mass production to fulfill the demand is underway. Mr. Saluccio vows this will be one of many unique products to solve problems and aid in life’s everyday messes. Look out for the One Step Broom on the shelves of major retailers nation-wide. For updates and product information please visit www.OneStepBroom.com and be prepared to get swept away!

Ray Saluccio
One Step Broom, LLC
+1 908-642-3029
raysaluccio@solarcure.us

One Step Broom Infomercial

You just read:

Inventor Gets Patent Approval On Ergonomic Broom

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.