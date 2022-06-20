Empathy and Understanding
Life lessons for childrenPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—How a person experiences their formative years can often determine the kind of person they turn out to be later on in life. Parents often impart their wisdom to their children at an early age, their words staying with them even when they are already long gone, and the children have become adults leading their own lives with this wisdom. How we speak and what we tell children will remain with them the rest of their life so it is best to teach them how to be kind while they’re still young. What the Wind Blew In encourages its readers young and old to act with empathy and understanding in everything they do in their life.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann found that expressing kindness and understanding was best done through art. She has four degrees to her name (Studio Art, Library Science, and two in Art History) and has cataloged artwork for the Library of Congress before her retirement in 2011. She has provided illustrations and contributed entries to anthologies published by the Greenbelt Writers Group. Together with her husband Paul, she published “Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits” in 2016. Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time when she’s not drawing and painting. She currently lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband and a small menagerie of pets.
What the Wind Blew In was both illustrated and written by Marilyn Wassmann and is filled with delightfully colorful illustrations that capture the magic and wonder of the story. It is told in rhyming couplets for better enjoyment of the message being imparted to both children and adults reading the stories. The stories all encourage acts of empathy and understanding, teaching children to be more thoughtful, be better listeners, that time can help heal, and that working together can accomplish great things.
Grab a copy today and see for yourself exactly What the Wind Blew In.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter