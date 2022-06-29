Surf Rodeo Music & Surf Festival Ventura, Ca. July 15, 16, 17, 2022 Ventura Pier
Ventura, Ca. 40+ Bands, Surf Contest, Cornhole Tournament, Beach Bar, Bikini Cowgirl and Cowboy Contest, Food Trucks, 70+ Vendors, Bones Love Milk Skate Ramp
We try to remind ourselves we are all out for the same thing, to just have fun and laugh at ourselves a little, getting together through music and surfing.”VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf Rodeo- Ventura County’s #1 Music Festival is BACK! Surf Rodeo is a 3-Day Music and Surf Festival located at the Ventura Pier State Beach in sunny Southern California.
— JD Drury
Featuring over 40+ bands, a zany surf competition, our infamous Bikini Cowgirl & Cowboy Contest, the World’s Biggest Cornhole Tournament on the beach, the World’s Largest Beach Bar, Pacifico beverages including beer, wine and seltzers, VIP Cabanas, and over 70 Vendors and Food Trucks. This year we have a new addition! We have some of the BEST PRO SKATERS (skateboarders) coming including the Legendary Christian Hosoi to skate Bones Love Milk ramp!! Surf Rodeo prides itself on being a platform for world-renowned surfers, musicians, and artists. We have something for everyone… ride the bucking mechanical bull, enjoy California's top food trucks! Surf Rodeo is where the music meets the sand.
Year over year we continue to bring more and more music!! We started with 5 only bands in 1997 and now we have over 40!... with international acts such as The Green, Hirie, Ozomatli, Badfish, Yachtley Crew, Bob Log III, The Aggorlites, Rob Leines, A.D.D., Highway Starr and many more!! Go to www.SurfRodeo.org to see all of this year’s acts.
The Surf Contest is “Rodeo Style'' meaning surfers draw sticks out of the sand to determine which retro style board they will surf in their heat, which evens the playing field and makes for a weekend of very entertaining surfing for spectators. “By creating a unique surf contest and adding fun games such as the greased pig paddle race and the hay bale obstacle race, we’ve lightened the feeling of competition,” said JD Drury, founder of Surf Rodeo. “We try to remind ourselves we are all out for the same thing, to just have fun and laugh at ourselves a little, getting together through music and surfing.” You never know who will show up as past contenders have been world renowned surfers such as Kelly Slater, Dane Reynolds and Tom Curren.
Surf Rodeo loves the local community and has worked for years to help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura County, The Young and Brave Foundation, A Walk on Water, and several others. “We’ve raised well over $60K for our local charities.” This year, attendees will be able to help Surf Rodeo give back to the community by entering a drawing to win a 1963 5 Window Ford Econoline Pickup Truck styled by Noble Fabrications.
Get your tickets to the biggest beach party on the west coast before it sells out! For more on contests and festival info. go to www.surfrodeo.org
