Saprea Launches Campaign About Prevalence of Child Sexual Abuse

One in 5 children in the U.S. will be sexually abused by the age of 18

Given the significant impacts of child sexual abuse, and the frequency in which abuse occurs, this campaign is critical. ” — Ric Peeler, Saprea Chief Marketing Officer

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saprea, a global nonprofit focused on child sexual abuse healing and prevention, has launched an awareness campaign to educate Utah parents and communities about the prevalence of child sexual abuse.

Throughout the summer and early fall, Saprea will use digital and broadcast ads, along with social media channels to educate the public about child sexual abuse. “Saprea focuses its resources on healing, prevention, and raising awareness around a topic that many find uncomfortable to discuss,” said Managing Director Chris Yadon.

One in five children in the United States is sexually abused before the age of 18. “It’s time to break the silence about something that is happening in our neighborhoods and our communities,” Yadon said.

The trauma of child sexual abuse can impact a survivor for years or even decades . In fact, survivors are:

- Three times more likely than the general population to attempt suicide

- Five times more likely to be hospitalized for a physical or mental health problem

- 40% more likely to drop out of high school

“The prevalence of child sexual abuse is frequently underestimated in our communities,” said Chief Marketing Officer Ric Peeler. “Given the significant impacts* of child sexual abuse, and the frequency in which abuse occurs, Saprea feel this educational campaign is essential.”

Saprea has helped more than 4,000 survivors on their healing journey through its in-person retreat offered for adult women in Utah and Georgia. Saprea also provides in-depth online healing resources which are available at its website (saprea.org).

Additionally, Saprea facilitates survivor-led support groups in 13 countries and offers online healing resources in four different languages. It also provides online prevention resources and community education materials for parents and caregivers to help reduce the risk of their children being impacted by abuse.

Saprea’s programs and services are provided free to the participants thanks to the generosity of private donations. Yadon encourages survivors and primary caregivers to visit Saprea’s website at saprea.org to learn the facts about child sexual abuse and how to begin conversations about this issue with loved ones, neighbors, and friends.

###

About Saprea [pronounced Sa-pree-a]

Saprea exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. We provide healing educational retreats in Utah and Georgia, survivor support groups around the world, and online healing resources for adult female survivors. We also provide online prevention resources and community education courses/materials for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of abuse from occurring. Learn more at saprea.org or the Saprea YouTube channel.

* Source: https://victimsofcrime.org/child-sexual-abuse-statistics/

