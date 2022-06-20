WBC Board Holds Special Meeting on June 22

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a Special Meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m.

This special meeting is called for the consideration of contracts, and rulemaking actions. No other business will be discussed or taken at this meeting.

Anyone interested in joining the meeting remotely may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting. For the best experience, please join via your computer or the Zoom app on your device.

You may also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 295704768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). Please note that phone participants are limited in their ability to interact with the panelists.

Members of the public wishing to speak during the meeting should send an email to [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on June 21. Please state your name and the topic you wish to address.

Meeting materials and full agenda are available at wbc.pub/WBC_Board.

The next regular quarterly meeting of the WBC Board of Directors is scheduled for Sept. 7 and 8, 2022, in-person in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Meeting details and exact location TBD.