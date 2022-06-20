ISAAC Accelerates U.S. Operations With Expanded Cleveland Office
New location will better serve fleet clients, attract top technology talent
This new location allows ISAAC to better serve our U.S. fleet clients, and positions the company for additional growth and investment.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments, a leading driver-centric fleet management solutions provider, has opened an expanded office in Cleveland to enhance its U.S. operations. The office is already housing ISAAC’s integration team, and being utilized to speed the shipment of replacement parts.
— Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC.
ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solution, which is utilized by more than 40 percent of the largest carriers across Canada, helps fleets monitor and optimize vehicle efficiencies including fuel consumption, engine data processing, driver productivity, as well as safety and hours-of-service compliance.
The company’s headquarters are located just outside Montreal. ISAAC also has offices in Toronto and Calgary to serve its Canadian fleet clients. The U.S. office is strategically located in Cleveland, long known as a hub of transportation technology companies. It is in close proximity to many trucking fleets across the Midwest.
The historic building that houses ISAAC’s office was originally built in the 1800s, and recently has undergone a thorough renovation to include modern amenities. It is situated in Ohio City, west of downtown Cleveland and near the Cuyahoga River. The neighborhood is a lively and historical district home to many business start-ups, as well as trendy restaurants and shops.
“This office affirms our commitment to U.S.-based trucking fleets, as well as the Cleveland area,” said DeLarochelliere.
Matt Ruth, vice president of implementation and integration, is among the ISAAC colleagues based out of Cleveland.
“The new office offers a unique work-life environment that will help attract the up-and-coming technology talent in the area,” he said. “Ohio City is an area where clients, prospects and fellow teammates will not only learn and succeed, but have fun while doing it.”
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers' daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. For more information, visit https://www.isaacinstruments.com/.
