Itineraries of positive cases released

MACAU, June 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that as of 09:00 today (20 June), a total of 34 positive cases have been detected through nucleic acid tests in Macao. The cases involve 23 women and 11 men, aged between 8 months and 89 years old. Among the 34 cases, 8 of them are symptomatic confirmed cases, while 26 have not presented with symptoms and are classified as asymptomatic cases.

Itineraries of the above cases have been uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference (link: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/ch.aspx#clg22916).

The Centre once again urges the public to observe personal protection, schedule for the test as soon as possible, disinfect hands when entering the NAT station, avoid touching public facilities, keep a distance of one metre from others, and wear a mask properly. Do not go out unless necessary, and avoid crowd gathering.

