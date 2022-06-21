Investment Industry Veteran Ryan Bailey Joins IOR
Investment Office Resources, LLC (IOR) Adds Depth and Diversity to its Executive Leadership TeamSAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment Office Resources, LLC (IOR), announced today that investment industry veteran Ryan Bailey has joined the firm as a partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Bailey brings to IOR 25 years of experience in financial services, including experience serving as a Chief Investment Officer for a not-for-profit institution. Ryan will co-lead IOR’s discretionary investment service and oversee IOR’s manager research function, including IOR’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.
Ryan previously served on IOR’s four-person Strategic Advisory committee. Marques Highland of Diamond Hill Capital Management will fill Ryan’s position on the firm’s advisory committee, joining long-time industry expert Cynthia Steer and original committee members Josh Rabuck and Thad Glowacki.
Tony Waskiewicz, founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Investment Office Resources, said, “We are thrilled to have Ryan on the team. His talents, leadership and dynamic thinking add depth and diversity to our executive leadership team to help support our growth. Ryan’s mission-focused pursuit of excellence makes him a perfect fit for our platform”.
Ryan Bailey – Professional Background
Prior to launching his own firm in 2020, Carbonado Partners, Ryan served as Head of Investments at Children’s Health System of Texas, where he oversaw $1.8 billion in assets. Ryan was named to aiCIO’s 40 Under 40 list in 2015 and Trusted Insight’s Top 30 LPs Investing in Private Equity in 2016. He was an Institutional Investor Portfolio Construction Winner in 2016 in the Healthcare sector and was awarded Institutional Investor’s Healthcare Plan of the Year in 2018. He was a CIO Magazine Industry Innovation Award Finalist in 2017 and 2018. He was a Trusted Insight Top 30 Healthcare CIO and a finalist for the Next Generation Award in 2015 and 2019. Previously, Ryan was the Interim CIO and Investment Oﬃcer at the Meadows Foundation. He began his career as an Equity Research Associate at Solomon Smith Barney, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. Ryan currently sits on the Investment Committees of Dallas Police and Fire, American Heart Association, Dallas Parkland Hospital, Texas Employee Retirement System, and serves as a Strategic Advisor for Carbonado Partners.
Ryan holds the CFA, FRM, CAIA, and CMT designations. He is a graduate of Yale University with a BA in Economics.
About IOR
IOR was launched in 2020 by CIO Tony Waskiewicz to offer institutional investors a new resourcing alternative. IOR provides non-discretionary support services for the hardest to resource investment office functions and discretionary services through a customizable service model.
IOR’s non-discretionary specialty resourcing platform delivers flexible access to skills, domain expertise, specialization and sophisticated solutions that are otherwise difficult to access with traditional resourcing options.
IOR’s discretionary CIO Service provides institutions with an experienced chief investment officer to help build and maintain a high functioning investment program tailored to the needs and objectives of the institution. IOR’s innovative solutions earned the company “OCIO of the Year” honors by Chief Investment Officer Magazine in 2021.
IOR’s mission is to provide creative solutions to complex problems through innovation, a desire to make a difference, and a passion to serve others.
For more information about IOR, please visit IORLLC.COM, LinkedIn or contact the team at info@IORLLC.com.
Anthony Waskiewicz
Investment Office Resources, LLC
email us here