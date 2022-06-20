Cincinnati Fire and Damage Restoration Company Offers Unique Cleaning Method
Clarke Contractors Inc. in West Chester, Ohio Cleans Smoke and Fire Damage with Ice
This method can remove smoke, smell, mildew, mold and fire damage without causing further damage of the surface materials.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a homeowner is in the unfortunate circumstance of needing a fire damage restoration service to clean and repair their property, the processes that will be used is not likely at the top of their mind. But how a company approaches the mitigation process can determine how long it will take, how much can be salvaged and how much it will cost.
Meet Dry Ice Blasting
Dry ice blasting is a cleaning system used in many industrial applications. This method shoots small rice size pieces of dry ice out of a jet nozzle with compressed air. It is similar to sandblasting or pressurized water or steam blasting, but with superior results.
How is Ice Blasting Beneficial to Fire Damage Victims?
“Efficiency and effectiveness are the 2 main reasons we use it for fire and smoke damage,” said Jason Clarke, owner of Clarke Contractors Inc. “This method can remove smoke, smell, mildew, mold and fire damage without causing further damage of the surface materials.”
Clarke has long been familiar with ice blasting because they have been providing fire damage restoration to Cincinnati and Dayton Ohio for more than 25 years. They understand the importance of forward thinking and offering the best technology has to offer for the industry. Their technicians attend industry-leading courses and seminars to learn the latest water and fire damage restoration methods. Clarke sets the bar for their damage restoration standards and is the reason why they are often the top-recommended contractor by insurance agents.
In fact, this method for fire damage cleanup is becoming more popular in the insurance industry. Adjusters now recommend it because of its efficiency and non-damaging restoration capability.
Some other advantages of dry ice blasting are –
• It’s faster than traditional fire restoration methods
• It’s cleaner – no residue left behind like sand, soda, water, etc.
• It’s safer – no chemicals or residue
• No surface erosion and etching that other abrasive blasting causes
• Safe for electrical components
• Eliminates need for using caustics and acids
• Works great on almost any surface (concrete, wood, brick, etc.)
• Effective for hard-to-reach areas
• Approved by the FDA, EPA and USDA
Clarke's customers appreciate the benefits of ice blasting them too. They maintain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati and was also awarded their Torch Award for Business Ethics.
To learn more about Clarke Contractors Inc. or the company’s water damage restoration or fire damage restoration services, visit https://clarkecontractors.com.
About Clarke Contractors
For 25 years, Clarke Contractors Inc. has provided water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold removal, and professional remodeling for its customers. No matter the job, Clarke is committed to delivering fast, professional services to help home and business owners regain a sense of normalcy.
Greg Martin
Clarke Contractors Inc.
+1 513-874-3995
