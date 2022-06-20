Leelanau County Closes In On High-Speed Internet Showing the Way for County and State
The June issue of Northern Lights, shares the dedicated work of Leelanau County as they come together to expand much-needed access to broadband services.
“To attract clean industry, to attract young families, to support your existing entrepreneurial businesses, schools and families, you have to have high-speed Internet service.””LEELANAU, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a northern Michigan rural coastal county with a population of just over 22,000 lead the way for Michigan in high-tech, last-mile broadband?
— Patricia Soutas-Little
With a County Commission that gets the big picture and invests in kids, seniors, small businesses, families and the future. With leaders who understand the power of partnerships and how true engagement and inclusiveness happen, building solidarity around doing the right thing for the right reasons. Through vigorous, old-fashioned work that has people on the ground, on paved and dirt roads, up and down the hills, valleys and dunes along Lake Michigan, one of the most beautiful places anywhere. Find out why and how Leelanau County has become a shining star for building a strategy for connecting everyone with the tool they need to connect with the rest of the world and, yes, their neighbors and schools. Noted business journalist Amy Lane captures it all for Venture North Funding and Development in the June issue of Northern Lights.
