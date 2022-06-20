Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,488 in the last 365 days.

FBS Rewards Trader with Mercedes Car

FBS gave a new Mercedes S-Class to its client. The trader won the premium car within the FBS Loyalty Program in less than a year of trading with the broker.

WORLDWIDE, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS is an international financial company providing people of any trading knowledge with the opportunity to invest and earn. The company believes that everyone can achieve financial freedom and success regardless of their trading experience. This idea is perfectly backed up by the recent story that happened to one of the broker’s clients.

On May 18, 2022, an FBS trader received the keys to the Mercedes-Benz S500 4Matic Long with the highest equipment level. The car winner became an FBS trader less than a year ago. He joined the FBS Loyalty Program right away, and just ten months later, he reached Platinum Status and got his award.

This exciting moment was captured in the video to inspire people to reach new heights. The FBS manager, Diego De Lima, who handled the car keys to its owner, shared emotions about the event, “We are happy for every client and proud of their accomplished goals. FBS does its best at supporting and rewarding its traders. The FBS Loyalty Program is a great chance to grow, develop, and be rewarded.”

The FBS Loyalty Program is a customer loyalty program that allows FBS clients to get extra rewards just for being FBS clients. By joining the broker’s reward program, everyone trades as usual and gets prizes.

The gifts are diverse and depend on trading and the trader’s status in the program. Thus, the prize list includes private coaching sessions with FBS analysts, FBS branded souvenirs, the latest gadgets, Rolex watches, Mercedes cars, etc.

The FBS Loyalty Program is available for every FBS trader in their web Personal Area. Almost a million traders have already joined it. They trusted the broker and got a reward for their loyalty.

FBS is an online Forex broker. More than 23 million clients from over 150 countries trust FBS and prefer its trading conditions. Broker’s strong reputation is proved by over 75 awards and constantly developed products. FBS is the Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club.
FBS is an international brand that unites independent companies regulated by CySEC (Tradestone Ltd. legal entity), IFSC (FBS Markets Inc. legal entity), FSCA (Tradestone SA (PTY) Ltd. legal entity), and ASIC (Intelligent Financial Markets PTY Ltd. legal entity).

PR
FBS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

FBS Rewards Trader with Mercedes Car

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.