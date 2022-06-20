FBS Rewards Trader with Mercedes Car

FBS gave a new Mercedes S-Class to its client. The trader won the premium car within the FBS Loyalty Program in less than a year of trading with the broker.

WORLDWIDE, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FBS is an international financial company providing people of any trading knowledge with the opportunity to invest and earn. The company believes that everyone can achieve financial freedom and success regardless of their trading experience. This idea is perfectly backed up by the recent story that happened to one of the broker’s clients.On May 18, 2022, an FBS trader received the keys to the Mercedes-Benz S500 4Matic Long with the highest equipment level. The car winner became an FBS trader less than a year ago. He joined the FBS Loyalty Program right away, and just ten months later, he reached Platinum Status and got his award.This exciting moment was captured in the video to inspire people to reach new heights. The FBS manager, Diego De Lima, who handled the car keys to its owner, shared emotions about the event, “We are happy for every client and proud of their accomplished goals. FBS does its best at supporting and rewarding its traders. The FBS Loyalty Program is a great chance to grow, develop, and be rewarded.”The FBS Loyalty Program is a customer loyalty program that allows FBS clients to get extra rewards just for being FBS clients. By joining the broker’s reward program, everyone trades as usual and gets prizes.The gifts are diverse and depend on trading and the trader’s status in the program. Thus, the prize list includes private coaching sessions with FBS analysts, FBS branded souvenirs, the latest gadgets, Rolex watches, Mercedes cars, etc.The FBS Loyalty Program is available for every FBS trader in their web Personal Area. Almost a million traders have already joined it. They trusted the broker and got a reward for their loyalty.FBS is an online Forex broker. More than 23 million clients from over 150 countries trust FBS and prefer its trading conditions. Broker’s strong reputation is proved by over 75 awards and constantly developed products. FBS is the Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club.FBS is an international brand that unites independent companies regulated by CySEC (Tradestone Ltd. legal entity), IFSC (FBS Markets Inc. legal entity), FSCA (Tradestone SA (PTY) Ltd. legal entity), and ASIC (Intelligent Financial Markets PTY Ltd. legal entity).