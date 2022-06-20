NeedsList to scale its crisis response software to Ukraine and beyond with $1M grant and team of Google.org Fellows

A screenshot of NeedsList's RespondLocal software

The funding and team of Google.org Fellows will support NeedsList in building a free, public version of its software and scaling it, starting in Ukraine.

With support from Google.org, we will be able to supercharge the reach of our software, making it completely financially and linguistically available for use by any organization in the world.” — Natasha Freidus

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google.org is providing a $1M grant and team of engineers to help mission-driven startup NeedsList build and scale a free, public version of their crisis response software.

NeedsList’s software, RespondLocal, was built to power faster, more sustainable humanitarian action in light of a new era of crisis. Over 100 million people are currently displaced worldwide due to conflict, climate change, and natural disaster. NeedList’s RespondLocal software creates more efficiency and transparency in aid by matching the needs of organizations to available resources at the local level.

A team of engineers from the Google.org Fellowship will spend the next six months working full-time pro-bono with NeedsList’s team on a software deployment to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and bordering countries. Engineers will incorporate AI solutions, cloud optimization, and adding multilingual support to both initial work in Ukraine response and the free, public version of the software for future crises that NeedsList will launch in late 2022.

“With displacement at an all-time high and continuing to climb, the humanitarian sector needs innovative solutions to support more efficiency in aid, especially at the local level,” said Natasha Freidus, NeedsList’s CEO. “Local organizations consistently do most of the work on the ground before, during, and after crises, but historically have received very little funding or support from the international community. Over the past six years we have co-created a tool with these organizations that they can use to amplify their needs and to have them matched to available resources. With support from Google.org, we will be able to supercharge the reach of our software, making it completely financially and linguistically available for use by any organization in the world.”

“Knowing what’s needed where, who is doing what, and how to help is vital during times of crisis. Real-time information helps organizations reduce waste, improves collaboration, and gets people what they need quickly,” said Alex Díaz from Google.org. “We’re thrilled to be providing financial and engineering support to NeedsList’s efforts to scale this model globally and to make it accessible to all who need it.”



About NeedsList

NeedsList is women-led technology company developing tools for a new era of crisis response. Since its public launch on World Refugee Day in 2017, NeedsList’s software has facilitated the delivery of over $20M of resources to more than 500 local organizations in 20+ countries around the world.

Web: www.needslist.co

Instagram/Twitter: @needslist4good

Facebook: www.facebook.com/needslist4good



About Google.org

Google.org connects nonprofit innovators with Google resources to solve complex human challenges, and ensure that everyone can participate in the digital economy. The same technology that makes our lives easier every day can also help solve some of the world’s largest problems. That’s why we’re applying advanced technology to some of our greatest challenges, like using artificial intelligence to help predict natural disasters. Everyone should be able to participate in the digital economy, so we’re providing digital skills training for job seekers, supporting online safety and media literacy, and investing in computer science education for students — particularly in underrepresented communities. We know that the best answers often come from those closest to the problem. That’s why we join forces with nonprofit innovators, committing Google volunteers, technology, and over $300 million in grants every year to help scale their impact.