XOP Networks Deploys IP Based Crash Phone System at a Major Airport in Mexico
XOP Networks' IP based Crash Phone product connects Air Traffic Control personnel with the First Responders instantaneously over airport’s fiber based LAN.
XOP Networks Inc, manufacturer of advanced Emergency Communications products installed its IP based crash phone system at a major airport in Mexico.
Crash Phone systems are typically deployed at airports, air force bases, nuclear power plants, chemical manufacturing plants and other industries that are prone to emergency situations. The product is used to bring first responders into an instant audio conference for supporting rescue and relief operations.
XOP Networks Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) is a state-of-the-art crash phone system. It supports both traditional copper based FXS/FXO interfaces as well as IP based 802.3 Ethernet interfaces. More than 100 RFCS’s are now operational in various countries around the globe.
Traditional Crash Phone systems are deployed standalone and rely on a dedicated copper based outside plant. As most organizations are now embracing IP technology, they are also migrating their Crash Phone equipment towards an all-IP environment. IP based crash phone equipment can operate over a data network that supports Virtual LANs over CAT6/Fiber interfaces.
Some of the salient capabilities of XOP Networks’ RFCS are:
• Supports legacy analog FXS/FXO and IP based VoIP /SIP interfaces
• Supports traditional analog red phones, VoIP red Phones or a mixture
• Can be deployed as Mated pair ensuring 99.999% availability
• Integrates with a number of 3rd party peripherals (traditional and IP based Strobes, Sirens, PA systems, Loud Bells, Door Openers, Viper/911 consoles etc.)
• Flexible architecture – easy to configure local use cases
• Can easily interface with local PBX/IP PBX or TDM/ SIP based PSTN trunks
• Global Technical and Warranty support available 24 x 7 x 365
“We have deployed a pair of XOP RFCSs in a highly available configuration. These RFCSs are in turn connected over redundant fiber-based LANs to dual homed IP based field phones and IP based Strobe Lights and Sirens. The RFCSs also support redundant SIP trunks to the PSTN so that crash phone calls can be received over the public network. All in all, the airport in Mexico now has a very modern and very robust crash phone system”, said Mr. Neelanshu Varma, VP of Marketing at XOP Networks. “We are elated that the airport chose us for meeting their crash phone need”, added Varma.
