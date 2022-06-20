Spain joins IVI with flag-raising ceremony
His Excellency Juan Ignacio Morro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Korea, raises the Spanish flag at IVI headquarters today during the accession ceremony.
Spain joined IVI, an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health.SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) announced that Spain joined IVI, an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health.
His Excellency Juan Ignacio Morro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Korea, raised the Spanish flag at IVI headquarters today during the accession ceremony. His Excellency Borja Cabezón, Ambassador on Special Mission for COVID-19 and Global Health, congratulated the new membership along with Dr. Cristóbal Belda, Director of the Carlos III Health Institute.
Mr. George Bickerstaff, IVI’s Board Chair, expressed his gratitude to the government of Spain in a video message: “With expertise and vast experience in the full range of vaccine development, from discovery in the lab through clinical trials and all the way to licensure and final delivery, IVI forms synergistic partnerships across governments, industry, academia, and foundations and civil society to align health goals and drive collective impact. We look forward to exploring and pursuing such opportunities with Spanish partners, including the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Carlos III Health Institute.”
Ambassador Morro said: “It is a satisfaction that we meet today to commemorate the accession of Spain to the International Vaccine Institute. By joining IVI, Spain wants to highlight once again our commitment to multilateralism especially when trying to solve major international problems related to health. In this quest, we truly appreciate the work carried out by IVI as well as the World Health Organization and other health institutions playing a crucial role in this field.”
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said: “We are grateful to the government of Spain for joining IVI’s efforts to accelerate safe, effective, and affordable vaccines. Spain will be a key partner as IVI launches its European Regional Office and pursues collaborative opportunities across infectious disease research, vaccine development, and health systems strengthening.”
Spain joins 38 other countries and the World Health Organization as member states of IVI. Learn more about IVI’s member states here.
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 39 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including the Republic of Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
