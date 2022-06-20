Submit Release
AACE MENA Conference 2022

Join us for our AACE Communities MENA taking place from November 11-13, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for our AACE Communities MENA - Middle East & North Africa Conference taking place from November 11-13, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The conference will expand AACE’s educational offerings to the Middle East & North Africa, providing the possibility to learn about the latest advancements in the management of endocrine disease, breakthroughs in scientific research, new technologies for improving patient care, and much more. We welcome AACE community members in the MENA to network and interact with our AACE expert panel during the conference.

https://pro.aace.com/events/communities/mena

