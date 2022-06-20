Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,421 in the last 365 days.

IDDQD LTD Launches AddressZen, A US Address Verification Company

AddressZen Logo

Effortless Address Lookup

IDDQD LTD expands operations in the United States to launch AddressZen and help US ecommerce businesses streamline their customer checkout processes.

We're extremely excited to bring this product to the US. There is a huge market here for ecommerce and our technology will allow it to grow even further.”
— Christopher Blanchard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDDQD LTD, the owners of UK addressing services Ideal Postcodes and Postcodes.io, announced the launch of their new address verification company, AddressZen, in the United States. The company's mission is to help ecommerce businesses streamline the customer checkout process by verifying addresses for their customers in order to ensure that they are shipping to a valid location.

IDDQD LTD was created in 2012 by entrepreneur Chris Blanchard after he noticed how often businesses lose money when shipping products due to inaccurate addresses. He recognized it was essential to make sure addresses are correct before sending out packages to customers.

IDDQD LTD has been bootstrapped without any VC funding. The company has doubled in revenue over the last year, and has grown to a small team of dedicated employees. Now serving more than 1000 businesses, IDDQD's technology has proved it can succeed in a highly competitive market by offering an affordable alternative to legacy address verification systems.

The team has also demonstrated their commitment to customer data protection by receiving an ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard that ensures businesses meet the best practices for an information security management system (ISMS).

For the past decade, IDDQD Ltd has built solutions to help businesses improve their data accuracy by providing the most comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date property and geospatial data at an affordable price.

Their new company AddressZen's address lookup technology simplifies the process of verifying addresses and allows businesses to quickly capture valid addresses during customer checkout. The product works by parsing USPS property data through an API, which can be implemented on any website, CRM or app. This address lookup API helps businesses to more quickly process orders and reduce costly returns by having access to the most comprehensive, up-to-date address data available.

"We're extremely excited to bring this product to the US. There is a huge market here for ecommerce and our technology will allow it to grow even further. AddressZen is ideal for companies that need accurate USPS ZIP+4 data to improve their shipping operations or marketing efforts." -Chris Blanchard, Founder and CTO

Doaa Kurdi
IDDQD Ltd
media@ideal-postcodes.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

AddressZen Address Verification

You just read:

IDDQD LTD Launches AddressZen, A US Address Verification Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.