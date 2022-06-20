IDDQD LTD Launches AddressZen, A US Address Verification Company

Effortless Address Lookup

IDDQD LTD expands operations in the United States to launch AddressZen and help US ecommerce businesses streamline their customer checkout processes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDDQD LTD, the owners of UK addressing services Ideal Postcodes and Postcodes.io, announced the launch of their new address verification company, AddressZen, in the United States. The company's mission is to help ecommerce businesses streamline the customer checkout process by verifying addresses for their customers in order to ensure that they are shipping to a valid location.

IDDQD LTD was created in 2012 by entrepreneur Chris Blanchard after he noticed how often businesses lose money when shipping products due to inaccurate addresses. He recognized it was essential to make sure addresses are correct before sending out packages to customers.

IDDQD LTD has been bootstrapped without any VC funding. The company has doubled in revenue over the last year, and has grown to a small team of dedicated employees. Now serving more than 1000 businesses, IDDQD's technology has proved it can succeed in a highly competitive market by offering an affordable alternative to legacy address verification systems.

The team has also demonstrated their commitment to customer data protection by receiving an ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard that ensures businesses meet the best practices for an information security management system (ISMS).

For the past decade, IDDQD Ltd has built solutions to help businesses improve their data accuracy by providing the most comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date property and geospatial data at an affordable price.

Their new company AddressZen's address lookup technology simplifies the process of verifying addresses and allows businesses to quickly capture valid addresses during customer checkout. The product works by parsing USPS property data through an API, which can be implemented on any website, CRM or app. This address lookup API helps businesses to more quickly process orders and reduce costly returns by having access to the most comprehensive, up-to-date address data available.

"We're extremely excited to bring this product to the US. There is a huge market here for ecommerce and our technology will allow it to grow even further. AddressZen is ideal for companies that need accurate USPS ZIP+4 data to improve their shipping operations or marketing efforts." -Chris Blanchard, Founder and CTO

