CYBER WEEK 2022 - The biggest and most awaited cybersecurity event in 2022

Visit Cyber Week 2022 in Tel Aviv and hear from some of the leading cyber security experts, industry leaders, academics, and government officials.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interested in a top-tier international cyber security event that’s also free? Look no further than Cyber Week 2022, taking place at Tel Aviv University in Israel. This annual event is of the most highly anticipated cyber security conferences in the world, attracting over 9,000 attendees from more than 80 countries.

At Cyber Week, one will have the opportunity to hear from some of the leading cyber security experts, industry leaders, academics, and government officials. This week-long event will include over 30 roundtables, panels, workshops, forums, open discussions, competitions, and more.

This is your chance to gain valuable insights and knowledge that one can take back with you to help protect one's business or organization.

With something for everyone, this is definitely a must-visit event for anyone interested in cybersecurity, business, and innovation. So mark those calendars and plan to join us in Tel Aviv, the world’s cybersecurity capital, for an unforgettable week of learning and networking.

Cyber Week is held jointly by the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center (ICRC), The Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security, Tel Aviv University, the Israeli National Cyber Directorate under the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a leading international conference in cybersecurity.

Don't miss out on this incredible event – register today: https://cyberweek.tau.ac.il/2022/Register

Dates: June 27-30th, 2022.
Location: Tel Aviv University, Israel
Website: https://cyberweek.tau.ac.il/

