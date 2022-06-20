Edutainment Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 6,613.6 Mn by the end of 2031

Edutainment Market

Increasing application of robotics for easy comprehension of various subjects to foster growth of edutainment market in Asia Pacific.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational entertainment centers or edutainment centers promote learning through leisure activities. Edutainment centers are places visited by children and their parents for field trips. These include aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science centers/cities, and children’s museums. These places have educational aspects along with amusement and entertainment features. Edutainment centers offer exciting ways for kids to learn new things and have fun at the same time. The family/indoor entertainment centers market is also witnessing significant growth across the globe due to the increase in spending on theme parks. Rise in investments by well-known players to set up edutainment centers is likely to boost the education and entertainment market in the next few years.

Knowledge Development through Games Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

Research has found that children can learn more through play as compared to academic or structured learning in classrooms. Most preschool and kindergarten providers have realized that open-ended play in the right environment helps children develop and learn emotionally, cognitively, socially, and physically. Education through play also helps children retain what they have learned. This develops a positive attitude among them toward learning. Young children can manipulate and explore their surroundings and discover new things by themselves. Skills developed by children through games depend upon their age. However, learning through edutainment helps perceive skills such as reasoning and problem-solving.

Untapped Population and Implementation of Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality (AR/VR) to Drive Market

The number of edutainment centers around the world is increasing at a moderate pace despite the rapid rise in global population. Family entertainment centers (FECs) are mainly present in Tier-I and Tier II cities in developing and developed countries. The capacity for spending on entertainment is higher in Tier I cities as compared to Tier II and Tier III cities. There exists scope for establishment of edutainment centers in untapped markets in Tier-II and Tier-III cities at lower prices.

Several game developers are focusing on inventing various technologies to improve gaming experiences in edutainment centers. This is driving the online gaming edutainment market. They attempt to create new technologically advanced games by combining AR/VR technology with 3D projection mapping and interactive digital surfaces. Enhanced user experience in a 3D environment boosts engagement and simplifies learning procedures. Recent increase in the production of VR controllers, headsets, and other gaming equipment is also augmenting the market.

Regional Outlook of Global Edutainment Market

The edutainment market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to active vendors in the market. The number of edutainment centers in Southeast Asia is rising, as increasing number of people are visiting these centers with their families. Presence of edutainment centers allows customers to spend quality time with their family and friends while playing games and gaining knowledge. Increase in applications of robotics in the edutainment sector in Japan is creating value-grab opportunities for market players. Robotics involves synthesis of many technical subjects, including mathematics and physics, design and innovation, electronics, computer science and programming, and psychology. Thus, established players in Asia Pacific are investing significantly in the edutainment industry to gain revenue benefits.

North America is also expected to witness tremendous growth opportunities in the edutainment market.

