Payment Technology Webinars Launched
EINPresswire.com/ -- United Thinkers launches a series of Payment Technology webinars, addressing various aspect of payment technology implementation
United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider is launching a series of webinars for their clients and prospects, covering the most relevant aspects of payment technology implementation.
United Thinkers is launching a series of webinars primarily targeted at companies that want to generate additional revenue from payment services. These webinars will cover the most popular Payment Technology topics, such as “How to Own a Payment Gateway”, “How to Monetize Payments”, and “How to Implement a SoftPOS Solution”. The webinar on owning a payment gateway will address issues regarding the ways of organizing your own payment solution, implementation of a white-label payment gateway product, as well as partnerships and features you need to take into consideration during this process. The webinar on payment monetization will answer the key questions about the ways of making money on payment services available to software and SaaS platforms. During the webinar on SoftPOS solutions the company’s leading payment experts will explain the concept of SoftPOS technology and describe a step-by-step strategy for its implementation.
Company specialists routinely help SaaS platforms and other types of businesses, that want to provide payment, merchant, and processing services. Even large-size businesses often underestimate the complexity of such processes as payment monetization, payment gateway, and SoftPOS solution implementation. The upcoming webinars will provide the necessary guidance, summarize over a decade of United Thinkers’ experience in the area, and complement the already available arsenal of the company’s educational resources, such as Paylosophy blog, thematic white papers and guides, as well as the YouTube channel with informative fun videos.
“Having worked within the industry for many years now, we have gained experience helping SaaS platforms and other companies start making money on payment processing. Moreover, through our long-term partnership with Zift.io we have been offering state-of-the-art processing services to multiple businesses, including ISVs and software platform providers. Experience shows, that when you need to convey important information to your customers, personal involvement and communication are more productive than various media, such as blogs, white papers, infographics, or videos.” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis “So, in response to numerous requests from those who are considering the prospect of using our product, we have decided to get more interactive and launch a series of webinars on the most relevant topics, regarding Payment Technology implementation. The webinars will allow us to help our future customers decide, whether our product is a good fit for their companies, understand how the platform can help them with their business issues, and answer all potential questions which may arise.”
United Thinkers intends to hold the webinars on a regular basis, at least once a month. The first webinar in the series will cover payment monetization strategies. Follow United Thinkers online resources to be the first to learn about the dates and topics of the upcoming webinars.
About UniPay
The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced APIs and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.
The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):
UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.
To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com
About United Thinkers ( www.UnitedThinkers.com )
United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company’s flagship product. For more information about payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at www.Paylosophy.com
About Zift
Zift is a payment technology designed for ISV’s, software platforms and business management systems. It allows users to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payments functionality from a unified platform for card present EMV, card not present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift technology also allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same API with a consolidated deposit.
More information is available at https://zift.io/
Kathrine Pensatori
United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider is launching a series of webinars for their clients and prospects, covering the most relevant aspects of payment technology implementation.
United Thinkers is launching a series of webinars primarily targeted at companies that want to generate additional revenue from payment services. These webinars will cover the most popular Payment Technology topics, such as “How to Own a Payment Gateway”, “How to Monetize Payments”, and “How to Implement a SoftPOS Solution”. The webinar on owning a payment gateway will address issues regarding the ways of organizing your own payment solution, implementation of a white-label payment gateway product, as well as partnerships and features you need to take into consideration during this process. The webinar on payment monetization will answer the key questions about the ways of making money on payment services available to software and SaaS platforms. During the webinar on SoftPOS solutions the company’s leading payment experts will explain the concept of SoftPOS technology and describe a step-by-step strategy for its implementation.
Company specialists routinely help SaaS platforms and other types of businesses, that want to provide payment, merchant, and processing services. Even large-size businesses often underestimate the complexity of such processes as payment monetization, payment gateway, and SoftPOS solution implementation. The upcoming webinars will provide the necessary guidance, summarize over a decade of United Thinkers’ experience in the area, and complement the already available arsenal of the company’s educational resources, such as Paylosophy blog, thematic white papers and guides, as well as the YouTube channel with informative fun videos.
“Having worked within the industry for many years now, we have gained experience helping SaaS platforms and other companies start making money on payment processing. Moreover, through our long-term partnership with Zift.io we have been offering state-of-the-art processing services to multiple businesses, including ISVs and software platform providers. Experience shows, that when you need to convey important information to your customers, personal involvement and communication are more productive than various media, such as blogs, white papers, infographics, or videos.” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis “So, in response to numerous requests from those who are considering the prospect of using our product, we have decided to get more interactive and launch a series of webinars on the most relevant topics, regarding Payment Technology implementation. The webinars will allow us to help our future customers decide, whether our product is a good fit for their companies, understand how the platform can help them with their business issues, and answer all potential questions which may arise.”
United Thinkers intends to hold the webinars on a regular basis, at least once a month. The first webinar in the series will cover payment monetization strategies. Follow United Thinkers online resources to be the first to learn about the dates and topics of the upcoming webinars.
About UniPay
The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced APIs and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.
The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):
UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.
To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com
About United Thinkers ( www.UnitedThinkers.com )
United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company’s flagship product. For more information about payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at www.Paylosophy.com
About Zift
Zift is a payment technology designed for ISV’s, software platforms and business management systems. It allows users to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payments functionality from a unified platform for card present EMV, card not present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift technology also allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same API with a consolidated deposit.
More information is available at https://zift.io/
Kathrine Pensatori
United Thinkers
+1 (888) 491-9289
email us here