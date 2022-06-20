New Apsley River bridge completed

20 June 2022

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering for all Tasmanians as we continue to strengthen our economy by building the infrastructure that our growing State needs.

Work has been completed ahead of schedule on a new bridge across the Apsley River, approximately five kilometres south of Bicheno.

The $7 million project was funded under the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s $40 million COVID-19 Road to Recovery package, which aims to build a stronger Tasmania through increased funding for key infrastructure upgrades.

Construction started in February 2021 and the new 90-metre, two-lane concrete bridge is now open to traffic.

The project, completed by Tasmanian company DCS Civil, also included the realignment of about 1.4 kilometres of road to provide safer entry and exit to the bridge.

The Apsley River Bridge is on the Tasman Highway and part of the Great Eastern Drive, one of Tasmania’s five self-drive touring journeys to encourage visitors and Tasmanians to explore the regional parts of our State.

The new bridge can handle expected heavy vehicle loads for the next 100 years. It also provides greater safety and convenience for tourists and cyclists travelling Tasmania’s iconic east coast.

The existing bridge, which was built in 1945 and had reached its capacity to handle modern freight and traffic demands is being demolished.

