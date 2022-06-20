NIX United at ITEXPO 2022

Submit Release
NIX United takes part in the annual tech conference ITEXPO

At ITEXPO 2022, the NIX United team shares its expertise in developing software for different business domains leading to business digital transformation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX United, a global software development company, will be exhibiting in one of North America's most significant and longest-running technology events in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from June 21 to 24, 2022. The ITEXPO event focuses on digital transformation and is a well-balanced blend of education, research, networking, and entertainment. NIX United will be present at booth #667.

Over three days, participants can meet and network with 7000+ other attendees, 3000 companies, and 200 exhibitors for implementing the latest technology into business. The conference program covers unified collaboration and communication, analytics, network management, cloud technology, cybersecurity, AI & machine learning, the future of work, blockchain, and more.

As a tech company with 28 years in business and 3000+ IT specialists, NIX United will present best practices for helping businesses grow with a focus on future-proof solutions, improving operational efficiency, reducing cost, and increasing business productivity. Our team of experts that will be present at the event includes Anna Vorobiova (Head of Business Development), Alina Lovchynovska (Business Development Manager), Jerry Hansen (Director Of Business Development), and Marcus Mayer (Director of Client Solutions). They are excited to meet with you and talk about your business goals and collaborate on fulfilling them.

ABOUT NIX UNITED

NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 team members and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions, extending their capabilities and contributing to paving their way to industry leadership. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies such as intelligent information provider Thomson Reuters, educational tech giant Cengage, and computer hardware manufacturer Alienware. Through our technology solutions, clients enhance their businesses and achieve new heights.

Yevheniia Kryvenko
NIX United
yevheniia.kryvenko@nixsolutions.com

