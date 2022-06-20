Electric Locomotives Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric locomotives market size is expected to grow from $1.47 billion in 2021 to $1.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The global electric locomotive market size is expected to grow to $2.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%. Increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport is contributing to the electric locomotives market growth.

Want to learn more on the electric locomotives market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3197&type=smp

The electric locomotives market consists of sales of electric locomotives which provide motive power to trains with no payload capacity, and their only use is to pull trains along the tracks. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of locomotives and their components such as electric motors, transformers, inverters, and compressors.

Global Electric Locomotives Market Trends

The emergence of dual-mode locomotive electric trains will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the electric locomotive market in the forecast period.

Global Electric Locomotives Market Segments

The global electric locomotives market is segmented:

By Energy Transfer: Overhead Lines, Third Rail, On-Board Energy Storage

By Technology: IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, SiC Module

By Traction Units: AC Traction Units, DC Traction Units, Multi System Units

By Application: Passenger Transport, Freight Transport

By Geography: The global electric locomotives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global electric locomotives market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-locomotives-global-market-report

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric locomotives global market overviews, electric locomotives global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric locomotives market, electric locomotives global market share, electric locomotives global market segments and geographies, electric locomotives global market players, electric locomotives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric locomotives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier Inc, Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, General Electric Company, Transmashholding AG, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Ltd, and AEG Power Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-dryers-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-batteries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC