Yeast Market to Garner US$ 13.28 Bn by 2031 at 5.3% CAGR

Yeast Market

Yeast Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report published by Transparency Market Research on the global market for Yeast such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Oceania, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa industry analysis and growth opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The North American market holds the value share of 34.9% of yeast market and is estimated to value over US$ 2.75 Bn in 2021. The North America market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to surpass US$ 4.62 Bn by 2031.

Rise in Bakery Consumption Driving Demand for Yeast

Bread and consumption of bakery products have been continuously increasing across the world. The progressive increase in consumption of bakery products is due to continuous population growth in various parts of the world.

The European market is dominant in the consumption of bakery items due to rise in per capita consumption of bakery products in countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. Around 60% of flour produced in the U.K. is utilized in the production of bread goods, with the remaining 40% is used in a wide range of culinary products.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1195

The influencing factor for the high consumption of bakery products in developing economies of Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, etc.) is urbanization, increasing disposable income, adoption of western lifestyle, etc.

The increasing consumption of bakery items is increasing in the global market, which indirectly fuels the demand for yeast in the global market, as yeast is a vital ingredient that is used in the preparation of bread or bakery items on a large scale.

Alcohol Consumption Driving Sales in Yeast Market

The consumption of alcoholic beverages is increasing in both developed and developing economies. Beer, whisky, and wine are the most popular alcoholic beverages that are consumed at a higher rate than other beverages. The global sales of alcoholic beverages are also driven by the marketing and promotion of alcohol globally.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1195

Yeast is one of the most important ingredients in the preparation of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and whiskey. In alcoholic beverages, yeast is utilized to enhance texture and flavor.

Thus, increasing consumption of such alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the market for yeast.

Increasing Demand for Fermented Foods to Drive Yeast Market

Fermented foods contain microorganisms such as yeast that has several health benefits and used as probiotics. Probiotics have been proven to be effective as dietary supplements by offering health benefits to the consumers.

Beneficial effects that consumers obtain from the consumption of yeast are production of vitamins, cholesterol reduction, enzymes and folates, and antibacterial & antioxidant activity as well as enhancement of the immune system.

Make an Enquiry before Buying –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1195

Yogurt, probiotic foods, and several traditional Asian food products such as kimchi and kempeh have been rapidly gaining traction from target customers all over the world, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific, thus driving the global yeast market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Animal Feed Additives Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-animal-feed-additives-market.html

Livestock Cake Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/livestock-cake-market.html

Chelated Minerals Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chelated-minerals-market.html

Vegetable Oils Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vegetable-oil-market.html

Black Pepper Oleoresin Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/black-pepper-oleoresin-market.html

Jasmine Extract Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/jasmine-extract-market.html

Ylang Ylang Extract Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ylang-ylang-extract-market.html

Paprika Oleoresin Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/paprika-oleoresin-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ