Targets set to improve maternal and child health

UZBEKISTAN, June 19 - A videoconference has taken place on the issues of maternal and child health during the President’s visit to the Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Clinical Immunology.

There are almost 20 million children and women of reproductive age in Uzbekistan. Children’s units have been set up in multidisciplinary polyclinics in all districts and cities to strengthen care for their health this year. Emergency posts and children’s intensive care units have been restored, which operate around the clock.

Maternity complexes and perinatal centers, and women’s consultation rooms annually provide qualified medical care to 850,000 pregnant women. Cancer observation rooms have been set up in all central polyclinics, and women over 35 years of age are examined annually. This increased the chances of early detection of cancer in women by 10 times.

The intensive maternal mortality rate has decreased from 21 to 15, and the infant mortality rate from 11 to 8 over the past six years. But even this situation is a great tragedy for our society.

In this regard, issues of strengthening the health of mothers and children, and preventing diseases were discussed at the meeting.

Only 16 hospitals in the country provide specialized care for complicated pregnancies. Therefore, it was noted that 46 district and city maternity complexes will be transformed into inter-district perinatal centers.

Qualified maternity practitioners were trained and instructed for each of the 17,000 medical teams organized in polyclinics. This year, 15 maternity hospitals in Tashkent have started testing the hearing of newborns. The task was set to train specialists, purchase special equipment and introduce this practice in all maternity hospitals next year. Today, the issues of the health of women of reproductive age are dealt with by the Center for Reproductive Health, the detection of defects in the fetus – by the Screening Center, the problems of childbirth – by the Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology. Due to the lack of close interaction between the regional offices of these centers, the quality, and efficiency of assisting women suffer. In this regard, the need for combining these three institutions was noted. The new center will specialize in such important tasks as solving medical and biological problems of reproductive health based on innovative technologies, conducting genetic research to prevent congenital malformations, and ensuring safe motherhood. Responsible officials of the sphere, doctors, and hokims delivered speeches at the meeting. Reports, opinions, and proposals were heard. It was noted that the hokims of the regions will inform the residents about the upcoming measures to develop oncological and hematological services, and the protection of motherhood and childhood in their region.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan