Reinventing Tablet Packaging: Morimoto-Pharma Seeks Partners for Next Generation Smart Packaging
Solves Environmental and Safety Problems of Existing Blister Packs
Using this new tablet packaging, a new standard can be established. Standardization will make distribution and administration of medicine more efficient and lower overall costs.”OSAKA, JAPAN, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morimoto-Pharma is seeking partnerships with both domestic and overseas pharmaceutical, packaging, and printing companies for applications using its proprietary "ESOP" soft smart tablet packaging technology.
— President Shuji Morimoto
Conventionally, tablets have been packaged in blister packs (plastic sealed with a bonding agent to a printed foil backing). The combination makes both disposal and recycling difficult. ESOP, on the other hand, is metal-free and is made entirely of a soft film that can be disposed of easily and can also be made from sustainable bioplastics. This makes it ideal for individual distribution of hazardous drugs (e.g., those used for cancer therapy, and some antiviral drugs and hormone agents) and can help prevent harmful exposure to healthcare workers and caregivers because it allows administration without any direct touching.
ESOP stands for Easy Seal Open Pack. ESOP is easy for the elderly to open due to its easy open seal technology. The soft film also prevents damage to the gastrointestinal tract in case of accidental ingestion which is a major concern for seniors. Drug information is printed directly on the plastic film and it incorporates smart technology (QR code, barcode) to make medicine tracking possible. Smart medicine tracking by scanning the packs before taking medicine can reduce the number of missed doses and increase medication adherence.
Product Highlights:
● Metal-free. Simple disposal and can be made from renewable bioplastics.
● Ideal packaging for hazardous drugs to prevent harmful exposure.
● Easy to open and harmless to the digestive tract if accidentally swallowed.
● Printing on each pack makes individual distribution and tracking possible.
The company is currently looking for companies and investors to partner with to commercialize the product. "Using this new tablet packaging, a new standard can be established. Standardization will make distribution and administration of medicine more efficient and lower overall costs,” President Shuji Morimoto said.
About Morimoto-Pharma:
Morimoto-Pharma group is focused on improving and reinventing packaging and formulations to better serve patients around the world.
Please visit us at https://www.morimoto-iyaku.jp/english-top to learn more.
Adam Jakob
Morimoto-Pharma
+81 6-6476-5572
customer@m-ph.co.jp