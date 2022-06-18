Silver Alert - Howard McReynolds LOCATED

A silver alert has been activated for 78 year old Howard Everett McReynolds. Howard is a white male, 5'08 and weights 220 pounds. Howard has blue eyes and grey hair. Howard was last seen on 06/17/22 at 1200 hours leaving his residence in the area of 12300 W. Elwood Street in the city of Avondale, Arizona. Howard is driving a 2004 Black Ford F-150. It is a 2 door with a long bed. The Arizona plate is BHA1234. Howard has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.