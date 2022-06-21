Byron Bay Gifts Celebrates Mega Milestone: Helps Plants 100,000 Trees In Only 7 Years
In a milestone moment for the Aussie owned women-led business, Byron Bay Gift becomes Australia's first hamper company to help plant over 100,000 trees.
“It’s been such a wonderful experience to be able to facilitate the planting of over 100,000 trees - a milestone that we are so happy to achieve”.”BYRON BAY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The achievement thanks to Byron Bay Gifts ‘You Buy A Gift, We Plant A Tree’ campaign.
— Zoe Gordon - Owner
Run as a collaborative effort between Byron Bay Gifts and Eden Reforestation, the project aimed to promote long-term forest sustainability and offset emissions by planting one tree for every gift box or gift hamper sale.
“We’ve really had the idea of giving back to the community and the environment at the heart of our business” says Byron Bay Gifts’ founder Zoe Gordon.
What started as a way to give back to the community and increase eco-awareness in Australia has resulted in a massive achievement for the environment.
“It’s been such a wonderful experience to be able to facilitate the planting of over 100,000 trees - a milestone that we are so happy to achieve”.
The campaign, which has been running since only 2015, has been a major source of pride for the Australian Owned company who are committed to contributing to a healthier planet.
“Planting trees is a fundamental way of safe-guarding our future against climate change and negative global warming effects. Just 16 trees can offset the annual carbon emissions of an average Australian household over its 30 year life.”
And it won’t stop at just 100,000.
“We plan on running the campaign long into the foreseeable future. It’s working; we’re planting trees and we’re getting a lot of great feedback from customers who are loving the campaign”
How can you help?
All customers have to do to help plant trees is buy a gift hamper from Byron Bay Gifts. Each hamper sale automatically results in a new tree being planted and a step toward fighting deforestation.
About Byron Bay Gifts:
Female founded, Byron Bay Gifts provide high quality gift hampers for every occasion. We support local businesses that create organic, natural and hand crafted products. Ultimately, we are about the joy of giving and receiving beautiful gifts.
