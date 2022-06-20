New World record longest inflatable obstacle course

Largest inflatable obstacle course in the world 806,30 meter

Yess we did it a world record” — Sportfest Volendam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportfest VolendamIt’s been a long two years under the Covid pandemic – with lockdowns and travel bans putting a spanner in the plans of millions of dutch people. But june 2022 we beat the record. At 2650ft, the sportfest Challenge is said to be one of the most spectacular inflatable obstacle courses in the world, jam-packed full of jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams, giant balls, corkscrews and more.Thrill-seekers will bounce their way through five different challenge zones, taking on the lava, jungle, toxic, combat and ocean zones, to let everyone release their inner child .The world’s biggest jumping castle covers a massive 3000sq m and has sections reaching up to 10m tall.The organizor 'Lucas keizer' is proud that it has been possible to make the longest inflatable obstacle course in the world! The old record In 2018, with a length of more than 554 metres is crushed by almost 253 metres. Partly by using several curve modules, it was possible to create this fantastically long obstacle course. In the meantime, that record has also improved again. With exactly 806,30 meters, Sportfest Volendam beats Mega Monster Mud challenge and The Beast , which set a record last year about 600 meters. With the new record, the organization earn a place in the Guinness Book of Records.The profit of the project will go to the Huis aan het water foundation. An institution where people with cancer and their families can relax. “Our intention is to raise 10,000 euros and then it will be doubled by the cancer fund,” says Keizer. The huge scaffolding only stands for a day.On thursday 16 June at 6:00 PM the assault course was officially measured by a notary and the assault course was officially opened by Mayor.Press informationTo request a meeting with Sportfest Volendam founder Lucas Keizer, or to request an individual HR image for editorial purposes, please contact Jennifer Nannings: jennifernannings@quicknet.nl – telephone number: +316-53451799.

The largest inflatable obstacle course in the world is located in the Netherlands