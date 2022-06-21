Dr. David Samadi Advises Men to Avoid These Five Prostate Health Mistakes
The odds of prostate problems escalate as men age. Here’s how to help prevent them.
All men want a healthy, functioning prostate. My best advice? Men who make good health decisions over time are likelier to reach that goal.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a small gland tucked out of sight deep in a man’s groin, the prostate is known for causing problems. Yet, for decades, men barely think about their prostate until it gets their attention with various symptoms.
— Dr. David Samadi
Men are often quite stoic when it comes to their health. But, ignoring noticeable symptoms or being uninformed about their prostate is not always in their best interest.
Dr. David Samadi, the author of The Ultimate MANual, wants men to know about five prostate health mistakes they are making and how to change that:
1. Not getting screened for prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in men (other than skin cancer) and ranks second behind lung cancer in cancer deaths among men. Preventative health care screenings save lives, and the diagnostic screening for prostate cancer is a simple blood test called the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test. PSA is a protein produced by cells in the prostate gland that helps “thin down” the semen, so it stays a liquid making it easier to swim into the fallopian tubes to fertilize an egg from a woman’s ovary. Although PSA is found mainly in semen, tiny amounts are released into the bloodstream. Men who have prostate cancer have more PSA released than normal.
At age forty, men should get a baseline PSA test from their healthcare provider and then yearly. Prostate cancer found early is very treatable, with an almost 99% survival rate. Skipping prostate cancer screenings is taking a gamble with your health. Be proactive and schedule your PSA each year.
2. Believing only “old men” get prostate cancer
A common saying goes, “If a man lives long enough, he will develop prostate cancer.” It is true this disease occurs mainly in older men. While 65% of the approximately 270,000 cases diagnosed annually are in men sixty-five and older (sixty-six is the average age), the fact remains that 35 percent of men diagnosed are diagnosed at an earlier age. And even though prostate cancer is rare in men younger than forty, young men (ages fifty and younger) are not invincible and can still develop prostate cancer. If prostate cancer does develop in a young man, it is often more aggressive and deadly. Don't gamble with your health; be proactive in scheduling annual PSA screenings.
3. I have no symptoms; therefore, I do not have prostate cancer
Every man wants to believe that being symptoms-free means cancer-free. Because of its asymptomatic nature, however, prostate cancer is sneaky. Not all men experience symptoms; if they do, they can vary from man to man. Urinary-type symptoms of prostate cancer can mimic the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). To distinguish between BPH and prostate cancer, men experiencing any of the following symptoms should see their urologist as soon as possible:
• Burning or pain when urinating
• Difficulty urinating or trouble starting and stopping while urinating
• More frequent urges to urinate at night
• Loss of bladder control
• Decreased flow or velocity of the urine stream
• Blood in urine or semen
• Erectile dysfunction
• Swelling in legs or pelvic area
• Numbness, pain, or stiffness in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs
• Bone pain that doesn’t go away or leads to fractures
4. Skipping exercise
Any form of physical activity is one of the best ways of enhancing bodily health, including the prostate gland. Exercise improves circulation, maintains healthier body weight, reduces stress, enhances immune health, and releases the “feel-good” hormones called endorphins. Getting your heart rate up and blood flowing may also benefit androgen signaling pathways that may delay, slow down, or even prevent prostate cancer. Ideally, try to exercise several times throughout the day, rather than just a 30-minute or one-hour bout. Getting up and walking periodically, stretching, lifting weight, doing pushups, planks, jumping rope, or any other activity will keep you fit, in better shape, and more capable of fighting diseases, like prostate cancer and infections.
5. Overeating processed food and drinking too much alcohol
The last thing you want to do is create unhealthy inflammation in your body. If you consistently consume sugary or alcoholic beverages or eat a steady diet of fries, burgers, and junk food, your health will suffer, including prostate health. A healthy diet can make a difference in the incidence of prostate cancer and help reduce the risk of prostate cancer progression.
Focus instead on eating a fresh, whole-foods diet. Every day, choose fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, avocados, olives, lean meat, fatty fish, and poultry to obtain essential nutrients, fiber, and phytochemicals promoting good health. Eating this way can improve health parameters such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and mental outlook.
