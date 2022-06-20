Local Boise Pest Control Company Serves Families in Need
Treasure Valley residents can nominate neighbors to receive free pest control services from Pestcom Pest ManagementBOISE, ID, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To show appreciation and give back to the Boise community, Pestcom Pest Management today announced the launch of its Pestcom Gives Back initiative. The program will provide free pest services to families in need living in and around Boise, ID. One family or individual will be selected every quarter to receive a free pest inspection, as well as the removal and treatment of pests. Eligible recipients must be nominated for the service.
Visit https://www.pestcom.com/gives_back to learn more or nominate someone
Pestcom Gives Back connects the Treasure Valley community by letting residents nominate their friends, family, or neighbors to receive this important service. Creating a way for neighbors to help neighbors is the reason Denver Knowlton, general manager of Pestcom Pest Management, decided to launch this initiative. He’s seen firsthand just how detrimental pests can be to a home, and to the health and safety of the individuals living there.
“Being in a home with pests is no way to live. Not only are bugs and rodents unsettling to look at, they are also unsanitary and often spread diseases,” Knowlton says. “Whenever we remove pests, we immediately see how appreciative and happy our customers are. We want to bring that same joy to families who are down on their luck and are struggling with pests.”
During every quarter — beginning in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 — Pestcom will accept nominations for families and individuals. After selecting at least one recipient, Pestcom will contact them and find a time to complete the services. Not all pests are included in the free treatment, but most are.
To nominate someone, individuals must submit their own contact information as well as the contact information of the nominee. They will also need to answer why they believe the nominee should receive free pest control. Those who are nominating may remain anonymous if they wish. More information on Pestcom Pest Management can be found here.
About Pestcom Pest Management
For more than 25 years, Pestcom Pest Management has taken care of residents of Boise, ID and the greater Treasure Valley with its pest control services. The local Boise business provides full-service residential and commercial pest removal treatments, including wildlife removal. Pestcom Pest Management provides high-quality, fast-acting pest treatments using advanced industry technology.
Denver Knowlton
Pestcom Pest Management
+1 208-639-1776
customercare@pestcom.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn