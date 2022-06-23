Sommly Gives Back With One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted will plant a tree for each order placed on Sommly. Sommly Logo

Sommly partners with nonprofit One Tree Planted. For every order placed on Sommly, a tree will be planted.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sommly, the DTC marketplace for wine, announces a new partnership with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. For every sale on Sommly, the company will give $1 to One Tree Planted to plant one tree.

“We appreciate that wine is the output of agriculture and farmers face tremendous challenges with climate change. Over the last few years, we’ve seen devastating fires and extreme weather events that have impacted grape crops across the globe. With this partnership, Sommly hopes that we can do our part in preserving the environment for future generations of wine lovers.” said Sara Wagner, Co-Founder of Sommly.

Sommly is committed to a continued mission of sustainability and reforestation. The one-for-one model with One Tree Planted allows customers to take part in the unified commitment to restore biodiversity, support vineyards, and make a positive environmental impact around the world.

“We’re excited to partner with Sommly. The climate crisis has been a major threat to farmers across the globe in recent years, and reforestation is consistently identified as one of the top solutions for the crisis,” said One Tree Planted founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist, Matt Hill.

One Tree Planted partners with local organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation. In 2021, the company planted over 23 million trees and aims to plant 25 million more trees in 2022. To learn more about this partnership, visit sommly.com/onetreeplanted.

About Sommly

Founded in 2021, Sommly is a direct-to-consumer online wine marketplace. Sommly’s social marketplace helps consumers discover and gain access to wines that are rarely sold in retail stores or restaurants, and educates consumers via reviews, events, community engagement, and gamification. Sommly now hosts over 80 wine bottles for purchase and over 450 winery profile pages to explore. For more information on Sommly, visit Sommly.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.