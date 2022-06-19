Maru.Derm Cosmetics Products is now Available at Gratis, Turkey

NEW YORK CITY, USA, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maru.Derm announced that they started selling their products at Gratis, biggest cosmetics retailer in Turkey.

Gratis, which is the leader in the personal care sector with the most extensive store network in Turkey, is a personal care and cosmetics store chain established in Istanbul in 2009. Gratis is Turkey's number 1 personal care market, bringing together more than 30,000 products in 13 different categories, from make-up products to baby care, from cleaning and hygiene to snacks.

Gratis, which opened its first store in Istanbul Metrocity AVM on July 17, 2009, serves with more than 700 stores in 80 provinces as of 2021. Gratis has more than 5 thousand employees. All store employees of the brand, which cares about increasing women's employment in Turkey, are women.

“We are happy to announce that Maru.Derm Cosmetics products are now available in Gratis, Turkey” said founder, Altuğ Aynur of Maru.Derm Cosmetics.

