"Creative minds transform the world"—Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Nurtures Innovation and Invention

AL-KHOBAR, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, June 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major element of human progress is invention—the creation of novel, innovative ways to harness reality's potential in delivering better solutions for challenges both mundane and extraordinary. Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) has fully embraced the power of invention. For starters, the university has established a Patent Center under the Deanship of Research. The Patent Center supports the protection of creative scholarly activities, innovation, and discoveries involving faculty, staff, students, and others participating in PMU programs.Following through on this mission, the Patent Center recently announced the opening of the first Local Chapter of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) in the Middle East. A United States-based non-profit organization, NAI has over 4000 individual inventor members affiliated with more than 250 institutions around the world, including 30 institutions and universities outside of the United States. NAI broadly helps in recognizing and promulgating the inventions made by its members for the benefit of global society.As a sign of the inventive spirit at PMU, the university also recently announced that its members have more than doubled their number of patents registered by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to 23. This number represents a tremendous increase of 15 additional patents since just 2020. The patents cover a rich range of scientific fields including energy and artificial intelligence, as well as electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering."At PMU, we are taking important measures to ensure we increase our patent productivity and increase the worldwide impact of the inventions created by our university researchers," said Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU. "As we say at PMU, 'creative minds transform the world'.""Beyond opening of the very first Local Chapter of the National Academy of Inventors in our region," Dr. Al Ansari continued, "we currently have operational plans to turn our patents into realistic projects and products that will deliver innovative solutions for a number of issues at local, regional, and even global levels."Encouraging InventionThe inauguration of the Local Chapter of the NAI was held in May 2022.PMU originally joined NAI as a sustaining member in 2020. The new Local Chapter will be open to all members of the PMU community including faculty, students, alumni, and affiliates who have obtained an issued patent from the USPTO.The Local Chapter will work closely with PMU's Patent Center, which has become a hub on campus for innovators, a crucial resource for preparing a patent application and, as a prime task, supporting the protection of creative scholarly activities, innovation, and discovery at PMU.The Patent Center enables researchers at PMU to effectively file for patent applications. As a starting point, the Patent Center allows researchers to search the patent literature for existing and pending patents. Further assistance comes in the form of the Patent Center reviewing application information and examining the material legalistically, with staff offering tips along the way and making sure the patent application is complete."The Patent Center has been and will continue to be a tremendous resource for the PMU community," said Dr. Al Ansari. "The success of the Patent Center is evident in the surge of patents that have recently been awarded to PMU community members in the past couple of years, and overall reflects our strategy focused on developing and disseminating scientific research."Further representing the scope of research at PMU, university members currently have more than 400 academic journal papers catalogued in Scopus, including two papers in the prestigious Nature journals.Achieving Vision and MissionAcross all of these efforts, the Patent Center reflects the vision of PMU. This vision is to be a higher education institution that has a transformative impact on society through sustainable innovation in education, research, and creativity.The work of the Patent Center also further advances the mission of PMU. Part of this mission is to sustain world-class excellence in education, research, and service by advancing the state of discovery, development, and application of knowledge. The securing of patents, which incentivize and promote the generation of key new inventions to aid humanity, is in exact alignment with this mission aspect.The alignment between the Patent Center's objectives and PMU's mission extends to global connectedness and engagement infused with a 21st century futuristic outlook. The interconnectedness of modern global society means that new inventions developed in Saudi Arabia or in any other country can ultimately help our species prosper together planetwide.In these ways and more, the Patent Center and PMU are contributing to Vision 2030, a unique transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening Saudi Arabia up to the world. Formed in 2016, Vision 2030 is based on the three pillars of an Ambitious Nation, a Thriving Economy, and a Vibrant Society.Striving for impactful new inventions that can bring about economic success and fulfilling, healthy livelihoods—both for the inventors and more importantly the recipients of their breakthroughs—is at the heart of the creative activities bolstered by the Patent Center."The Patent Center is here to help not only the PMU community, but the community of inventors nationally in Saudi Arabia and the world, along with all the nations of the world in advancing together through the power of invention," said Dr. Al Ansari.

